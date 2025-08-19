Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Mandal Bechraji Special Investment Regional Development Authority (MBSIRDA), an organisation for the development of Mandal Bechraji Special Investment Region, is driving transformative infrastructure projects. These projects will further strengthen the industrial ecosystem of North Gujarat. These developments come at a crucial juncture as the region gears up for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for North Gujarat, scheduled on October 9-10, 2025 at Mehsana.

Under its ongoing development initiatives, MBSIRDA has undertaken large-scale infrastructure works, including construction of 33 km of development plan roads at an investment of about Rs 190 crore already completed and construction of 66 km of Town Planning roads with integrated facilities such as water supply, sewage, and industrial effluent pipelines at a cost of about Rs 500 crore is under development.

To strengthen the industrial support infrastructure worth Rs 70 crores, MBSIRDA is also planning an additional water treatment plant with a capacity of 20 million litres per day, three sewage treatment plants with capacity ranging 4 to 15 million litres per day and a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for industries with a capacity of 19 million litres per day.

These forward-looking projects underline Gujarat's commitment to creating world-class industrial hubs while maintaining sustainability and environmental safeguards.

The upcoming VGRC for the North Gujarat region at Mehsana--an extension of the globally renowned Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) model--will showcase North Gujarat's economic strengths across agriculture, dairy, food processing, and automobile industries. The progress at MBSIR highlights the region's readiness to attract investments and promote inclusive industrial growth, making it a centerpiece of discussions at the conference. The VGRC aims to encourage wider public participation and foster collaborative growth, reflecting Gujarat's vision of inclusive industrial development. (ANI)

