India News | Mandaviya Inaugurates Health Food Street in MP's Ujjain

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday in Ujjain inaugurated a health food street and said that in the coming days, every city will have its own food street to ensure that healthy food reaches to all across the nation.

The Minister inaugurated the country's first 'Healthy and Hygienic Food Street', 'Prasadam', at Neelkanth Van, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | BJP Government Selling Dream of 'Viksit Bharat' but Silent on Issues of Farmers and Youth, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

Prasadam will connect people in every corner of the country with pure and safe local and traditional food, Mandaviya said.

Spread over an area of 939 square metres with a total number of 19 shops, 'Prasadam' offers convenient and culturally rich dining options for the 1-1.5 lakh devotees who visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple daily, the statement said.

Also Read | Dense Fog, Severe Cold Day Conditions To Continue Over Northwest India for Next 24 Hours, Says IMD.

The food street is designed to provide various facilities including a kids' play area, drinking water facility, CCTV surveillance, parking, public conveniences and seating spaces.

In addition to enhancing Ujjain's tourism appeal and preserving its culinary traditions, 'Prasadam' will also contribute to economic growth and community engagement, an official statement said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, State and Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Narendra Shivaji Patel attended the inauguration.

Mandaviya said "to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the citizens of the nation must be healthy."

He further elaborated, "Apart from substantive health infrastructure, healthy food that is hygienic forms a necessary component for good health for a citizen. In the coming days, every city will have its own food street ensuring healthy food reaches all across the nation."

The Union Health Minister launched the official website for the 'Healthy and Hygienic Food Street' initiative. He further unveiled a brochure outlining the Standard Operating Procedure for Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets.

Mandaviya and Manoj Yadav jointly inaugurated 17 civil works encompassing two Public Health Unit blocks, 54 Chief Minister Sanjeevni Health Clinics and three Integrated Public Health Labs, Emergency Covid response package including 30 beds and wards three Community Health Centres and eight Primary Health Care Centres, a health ministry statement said.

Additionally, the Union Health Minister and the Chief Minister also jointly launched the Mannhit app which is an initiative facilitating screening for mental health, it said.

Under the National Health Mission, Digital Bhoomi Pujan was completed and various projects were inaugurated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)