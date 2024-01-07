New Delhi, January 7: Dense to very dense fog and 'Cold Day' to severe 'Cold Day' conditions are likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. It further also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall over Northwest and Central India (with isolated thunderstorm/ hailstorm over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh) on January 8 and January 9 while light to moderate rainfall spell is also likely over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the next four days and over Kerala during the next two days.

The IMD said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan, and 10-12 degrees Celsius over parts of east Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Cold to Severe Cold Conditions Recorded in Several Parts of North India, Maximum Temperatures Less Than Normal, Says IMD.

"It is above normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and in many pockets over west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and 4-7 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand," it said in its daily bulletin.

The IMD said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 14-15 degrees Celsius over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and in the range of 16-18 degrees Celsius over north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts 'Cold Day' in National Capital, City Records 9.4 Degree Celsius As Minimum Temperature.

"It is below normal by 4-9 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh," it said. The IMD predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in the night/morning hours in some parts of Punjab and in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh till January 9, and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in some parts over west Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Bihar on January 8 and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days," it said.

The IMD also predicted that dense fog conditions are very likely to also prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh during January 8 and January 19, over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura till January 9, and over north Rajasthan during till January 12.

Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till January 8 and Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan on January 8.

