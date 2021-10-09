New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday interacted with the Principal Secretaries and National Health Mission Directors of all major states and reviewed the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination.

He underlined that the immediate milestone in India's COVID-19 vaccination journey is the completion of the administration of 100 crore doses. India has so far administered 94 Crore vaccine doses.

Mandaviya noted that festivals should be celebrated in accordance to COVID protocols so that containment of COVID-19 is not derailed.

"The twin solution is to follow COVID protocols very strictly and speed up of vaccination," he said.

He cited results of experiments that pegged the number of 1st dose recipients not developing severe COVID-19 to be 96 per cent and further pointed out that the number increases to nearly 98 per cent for people who have taken both doses of the vaccine.

Observing that more than 8 crore balance doses are physically available with states, he enquired regarding the specific hurdles, if any, in increasing their pace of vaccination.

Many states are nearing the saturation of coverage in urban areas and are also catering to the floating population in the city.

Similarly, labour and time-intensive door-to-door vaccination is being undertaken in some geographically aloof pockets where first dose coverage is nearing saturation.

States like Uttar Pradesh undertaking mass vaccination drives pointed out the comparatively limited supply of Covaxin and its shorter span between the doses as a rate inhibiting factor.

In consultation with the States, the Minister exhorted each State to increase their target so that the administration of the last six crore doses for reaching the mark of 100 crore is achieved in the next few days.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged all the State health administrators to be strict with regard to the observance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) during festivities to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak. He underlined the need to adhere to the detailed SOP for states and UTs which were issued vide Ministry's letter on 21st September 2021.

Mandaviya later tweeted that he reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination with representatives of 19 states.

"Reviewed progress of Covid-19 vaccination with representatives of 19 States. Our immediate priority is to complete the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses at the earliest. Also, highlighted the need of continuing with COVID appropriate behaviour," he said. (ANI)

