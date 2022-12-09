Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) Ten teams of NDRF and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in south coastal districts of the State following heavy rainfall alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a top official said on Friday.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the State as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between the Union Territory of Puducherry, and Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, tonight

“As of now, there are no heavy rains. Collectors of the six districts which are expected to receive heavy rainfall due to the cyclone have been alerted and control rooms also been opened,” B.R Ambedkar, director of the State Disaster Management, told PTI.

“Five NDRF and another five SDRF teams have been kept ready. We are also ready to evacuate people in case of emergency,” he further said.

Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to as many as 89 lakh subscribers spread across the six districts which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10, according to official information.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a meeting here on Mandous with the officials concerned.

He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities from time to time.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that rain was predicted in the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and others.

