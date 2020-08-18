New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as "Banaras", said Uttar Pradesh Minister of State with independent charge and MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, adding that the Union Home Minister's Office has given the confirmation.

"Varanasi Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as Banaras. I myself have been trying for many years and, the Central Government changed the name of Manduadih Station, sensing public sentiments. Home Minister's Office has confirmed this, congratulations to all, thanks to Piyush Goyal, Manoj Singh, PMO, Amit Shah," Jaiswal tweeted on Monday.

Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, names of Mughalsarai and Allahabad railway stations were changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and Prayagraj Junction respectively. (ANI)

