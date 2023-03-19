New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday recorded the statement of the woman who was allegedly assaulted by a man and was forced to sit inside a car in Delhi's Mangolpuri. Soon after, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognisance of the video which was filmed near Mangolpuri flyover in the national capital.

In the purported video which surfaced on social media, a man was seen beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near the Mangolpuri flyover in a video that surfaced on the internet. As per the visuals, he was also accompanied by another man.

Also Read | UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for over $2 billion -- report.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner of the Police (DCP) Outer Harendra K Singh told ANI," The woman's medical is being done. Her statement is being recorded through the counsellor, further action will be taken on the basis of the statement."

"Last night at 10:01, a PCR call was received at Mangolpuri police station in Outer District, in which it was told that three men had taken away a woman after beating her, on this information a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 365 and an investigation was started. The vehicle number was also mentioned by the caller in the call and on that basis messages were flashed to search for the vehicle in Delhi and neighbouring states," he added.

Also Read | Kolhapur: Man Booked for WhatsApp Status on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

DCP Outer Harendra K Singh mentioned that the car was recovered today from a person named Shailendra in Sector 5 of Gurgaon.

He said, "We recovered the car from Shailendra (driver) in Gurgaon Sector 5 this morning. Shailendra told in interrogation that the booking was made through the around 9:00 pm in the Rohini area. Two men and a woman, all three had booked a cab from Rohini to Vikaspuri."

"There was an argument between the woman and her friend in the car over some issue and after which the woman was physically assaulted. She managed to get out of the car but the man assaulted her and forced her in the car again," he added.

Earlier today Delhi Commission for Women (DCW Chairperson) Swati Maliwal said that she is issuing notice to the Delhi Police in this incident.

She took to Twitter and said, "Taking cognizance of this viral video of a woman being forced into a vehicle and beaten up, I am issuing a notice to the Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)