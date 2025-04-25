Imphal East (Manipur) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid huge chaos over the alleged custodial death of a young man, the 24-hour statewide bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) has crippled everyday life in the valley districts of Manipur.

The JAC was formed in connection with the "custodial death" of Khoisnam Sanajaoba alias Ibungo. The call for a statewide shutdown, from the intervening night of April 24 and 25, was given against the government to protest the demise of the young man who allegedly died in official custody.

All business establishments remained closed, and commercial vehicles stopped plying on the road, except a few private cars.

The bandh evoked a massive response, with a large number of people coming out and blocking highways and roads at different places. All major markets in the district, including Khwairamband Keithel (also known as Ima Keithel), Lamlong Keithel, and others, remained closed.

The bandh is being called in protest against what the JAC terms "deliberate silence and inaction" by the government despite repeated pleas for justice.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the JAC stated that it had submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur on April 17, listing a charter of demands which included a fair and impartial investigation into the death. The committee had also served a five-day ultimatum, but no response was received from either the governor or the state government, and the release was noted.

The JAC strongly condemned the government's indifference to the custodial death and said such apathy has compelled them to intensify their agitation. It appealed to all sections of society to extend support to the bandh as a show of solidarity in the fight for justice.

Co-Convenor Shamurailatpam Khel Sharma said, "Sanajaoba was a village volunteer who rendered significant service during the recent crisis. His death under judicial custody is unfortunate and unacceptable. The authorities concerned must be held accountable."

Demanding an investigation via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a judicial inquiry, the JAC called for an FIR against all officials involved in the arrest, interrogation, and custodial care of the deceased.

Among other key demands are the submission of the full post-mortem report along with raw-format videography of the examination, provision of adequate ex-gratia compensation to the bereaved family, and appointment of a suitable government job to the next of kin.

On March 31, the deceased 27-year-old man was arrested along with four others for their alleged involvement with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Noyon-Military Leader Faction).

It may be recalled that Khoisnam Sanajaoba, 27, son of Gandhi from Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, was arrested on March 31 along with four others for their alleged involvement with the proscribed outfit KCP (Noyon-Military Leader Faction). After that, he was remanded to Manipur Central Jail in Sajiwa on April 10.

However, he was admitted to a hospital and was pronounced dead. (ANI)

