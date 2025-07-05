In Tamenglong, the Duigailong Baptist Church Community Hall was recently converted into a vibrant public service centre. (Photo/ANI)

Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], July 5 (ANI): In the remote hills of Manipur, the tribal communities of Tamenglong and Churachandpur are witnessing a quiet but powerful transformation, brought closer to opportunity by the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJUA), a central government initiative under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, according to the official statement.

The campaign, part of the larger Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh mission, aims to bridge the gap between tribal citizens and essential welfare services. In Tamenglong, the Duigailong Baptist Church Community Hall was recently converted into a vibrant public service centre, as per the release.

According to the official statement, over 20 government departments converged to provide health cards, PM-Kisan benefits, Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar updates, Ayushman Bharat enrolment, and scholarships, all under one roof.

"We have invited around 20 line departments so that they can provide their social security measures and deliver essential services directly to the villages," said D Meidinbui, Sub-Divisional Officer of Tamenglong, in an official statement.

Locals who previously had to travel long distances through hilly terrain now accessed government schemes right at their doorstep. Elders, women, and farmers all lined up to receive services they had long been eligible for but were unable to access.

Similar energy was seen in Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo-majority district, where outreach camps delivered a range of services, including free medical check-ups, Aadhaar registration, ration card renewals, and skill development enrollment. Departments of Health, Agriculture, Education, Social Welfare, and IT participated, making it a comprehensive and inclusive drive.

The initiative not only connects policy to the people but also honours tribal identity and ensures dignity in service delivery. Special attention was given to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), with additional support and tailored services.

The grassroots effort has become a lifeline for communities often on the fringes of access. By making governance mobile, inclusive, and human-centred, DAJUA is bringing a quiet revolution to Manipur's hills.

With every camp, the government reaffirms its commitment: no eligible beneficiary is left behind. (ANI)

