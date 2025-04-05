Tamenlong (Manipur) [India], April 5 (ANI): In a display of coordination and prompt action, Assam Rifles successfully rescued an abducted individual on 03 April 2025 from Tollen Village in the Tamenlong district, Manipur.

According to a statement, "The individual named Sunil Kumar, an employee of Ganpati Company, NHIDCL, was kidnapped by miscreants from a stone quarry near the Barak River bed in the proximity of Maokot village."

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Ji Please Stop Cutting Down Our Jungles in Telangana': BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Puts Up Hoardings in Delhi (Watch Video).

The statement said, "Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police, investigated the facts and brought the CSOs together to work for the quick and safe release of the individual. Assam Rifles carried out multiple raids throughout the night in the adjoining jungles. CSOs were also engaged to get real-time information, which eventually forced the kidnappers to release the individual in an unharmed state within 24 hours."

The statement noted, "The successful rescue of the individual by Assam Rifles displays the force's unwavering commitment to the safety of the local people and swift actions against the miscreants. The security forces are investigating the incident."

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Kills Wife With Pair of Scissors in Madhya Pradesh, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of Building.

In another operation, search and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered. One SLR Rifle with one empty Magazine, one Carbine Machine Gun with one empty Magazine, one .303 Rifle with one empty Magazine, one Double Barrel Gun, eight 5.56 mm live round, four 70 mm live round, one BP Helmet, five soft nose Tear Gas shells, one Tear Smoke Grenade, two No. 80 Grenadea, two BP Platea, two BP jacketa, two Baofeng Seta with one Charger, one Camouflage Pant, one Camouflage Cap and two plastic sacks, one gunny bag and one polythene bag used in concealing the articles from Laisoi hill areas under Keibul Lamjao-PS, Bishnupur District.

On April 4, on receipt of information about the abduction of one Laitonjam Dilip Singh of Patsoi Part-4, Imphal West District, from his residence by some unknown persons using one white Bolero, Manipur Police conducted a cordon and search operation at Nambol Phoijing area under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District. During the operation, two UNLF(P) cadres, namely, Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh @ Thomba and Khundrakpam Charles, both residents of Nambol Phoijing Awang Leikai, who were involved in the abduction of the said person were arrested from the house of one Khundrakpam Inaoton Singh of Nambol Phoijing Awang Leikai under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District. The abductee was also rescued. The following articles were recovered from their possession: One white Bolero, which was used in the abduction activity, three mobile handsets, one wallet containing Rs.4,500/ and one Voter ID Card.

Manipur Police said that search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37, respectively, has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)