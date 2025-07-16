Imphal, Jul 16 (PTI) Manipur MP Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Wednesday said he would raise in Parliament the issues of internally displaced people, the existence of buffer zones and instances of alleged misgovernance in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that even after two years, the conditions in which displaced people are staying are "horrible", and the education of their children has been "affected".

Akoijam also expressed reservations on the recent announcement by Chief Secretary PK Singh that relief camps would be closed by December in three phases.

The Congress MP said, "There is a lack of clarity in the announcement of resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their native places. IDPs from Moreh and Churachandpur will not return immediately. Why is that? Has the government consulted IDPs before making the announcement? I fear that if relief camps are closed, no one will visit such temporary settlements. And people would gradually forget the plight of displaced people."

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Inner Manipur MP also said authorities and security forces claim that there is no buffer zone, but the fact is that "free movement is not allowed".

"This is against the Constitution and should not be seen as a Kuki-Meitei issue. There have been a lot of governance issues in the state. For instance, in water-related schemes, thousands of beneficiaries have been listed, but a few have received water connections. This is a scam. I will raise all these issues during the next session of Parliament," Akoijam added.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in the wake of the ethnic violence.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

