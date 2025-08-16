Imphal [Manipur], August 16 (ANI): Manipur, often called an untouched paradise, blends breathtaking natural beauty with vibrant culture and timeless history, offering unmatched tourism potential.

When nurtured alongside peace, tourism can become a powerful engine of change, bringing employment, reviving local economies, and proudly reflecting the state's unique identity.

Just 15 kilometres from the capital Imphal, nestled in the quiet embrace of Pheidinga Maharabi, lies Anching Park, a serene haven where nature whispers and the soul unwinds. Sculpted from ancient rocks and dressed in orchids, blossoms, and rich greenery, the park is a canvas of natural artistry.

With panoramic hill views and tranquil corners, it's a dream for shutterbugs and a perfect escape for families and friends seeking joy, quietude, and connection with nature.

Lulu, a tourist, says, "It is very pleasing to come here in summer, except in winter. I'm not very sure about winter. But if you come in summer, it's an incredible place -- a place where you can relax, get peace of mind, surrounded by nature and its sounds. I see many couples, families, and friends who have come here today."

Spread over 367 hectares, Anching Park is a lush retreat that beautifully reflects Manipur's natural heritage. Since its opening in 2003, it has become a favourite escape for families and tourists alike.

With open green spaces, playful corners for children, and stunning views, all at minimal cost, it's a must-visit. After a stroll, unwind at the cosy on-site cafe serving delicious traditional snacks.

Martha Tamang, another tourist, says, "This is a wonderful place. There is a lake, a garden, and many beautiful spots. I came here to visit with family and friends. I really like this place."

Jesica, a tourist, says, "I came to visit this Awunching Park. This place is so amazing -- I like it. Everyone should come and visit this place."

Anching Park is more than just a tourist spot -- it's a symbol of Manipur's peaceful potential and natural charm. As more visitors discover its beauty, the park stands as a beacon for sustainable tourism and inclusive growth in the region. (ANI)

