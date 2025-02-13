Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, launched a joint search operation to identify and destroy illicit poppy cultivation in the area of Sehjang village, Kangpokpi district.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs on February 12, following an intensive search, two large poppy plantations spanning approximately six acres, with a potential to yield 30 kg of opium were uncovered and destroyed.

Nearby huts and makeshift shelters were also burned down, striking a deep blow to opium cultivators.

As per an official release, the Assam Rifles remains dedicated to maintaining peace and combating illegal drug trade in the area.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army, along with the Assam Rifles and in coordination with the Manipur Police and other security forces, nabbed eight cadres and recovered 25 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores in a series of joint operations conducted in multiple districts of Manipur, officials said on Monday.

According to a release, the operations were conducted in Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel districts.

All the recovered weapons and items were handed over to the Manipur Police following the operations.

These operations highlight the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and security forces in ensuring regional security and safety. (ANI)

