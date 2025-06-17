Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched intelligence-based joint operations from June 8 to 15 in the hill and valley districts of Manipur. These included districts such as Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Imphal West.

The operations were coordinated with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy With Brain Condition Dies After Ambulance Gets Stuck in Traffic for Over 5 Hours Due to Kottiyoor Temple Festival in Kerala.

The operations resulted in apprehension of four cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 23 weapons, 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

On June 8, an intelligence-based joint search operation carried out by Assam Rifles and BSF in the Mission Veng area of Moreh, Tengnoupal District, resulted in the recovery of two improvised mortars (Pompies).

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast-Cyclone Possibility: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several Districts, IMD Predicts Formation of Low-Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal.

On June 12, the Assam Rifles conducted two successful intelligence-based joint operations. In Thoubal District, a joint operation with the Manipur Police in the general area of Ikop Pat resulted in the recovery of five weapons: one Pt 303 rifle, three 12-bore SBBL rifles, one 9mm pistol, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Similarly, in Churachandpur District, a joint operation with Manipur Police in the jungle between T Lamlai and Kuvan villages recovered four weapons: two improvised mortars (Pompi), two 12-bore rifles, ammunition, and war-like stores.

On the same day in Imphal East district, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police successfully recovered three weapons from the general area Champhai, comprising two 12 Bore Single Barrel Shotguns, one 0.32 pistol, ammunition and war-like stores.

In Tengnoupal district, on 13 Jun 25, a coordinated operation involving the Indian Army and Manipur Police led to the discovery of three weapons comprising one 9mm carbine, two pistols, and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices.

On 14 Jun 25, Based on specific inputs, with respect to presence of a weapon cache in general Area Chairel Khunou (Approx 5-6 kms North of Sugnu) in Kakching district, Indian Army launched a joint search operation along with teams of Assam Rifles and Manipur and recovered four weapons comprising one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one 9mm Carbine, one .22 mm calibre rifle, one single barrel rifle, Six kgs of explosives, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

On the same day, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Thayong Hill near Laikot Kom Village in Imphal East district. The operation recovered two weapons, two 12-bore rifles (one Single-Barrel Breech-Loading (SBBL) and one bolt-action), ammunition, and war-like stores.

Intelligence-based operations in hill and valley regions also resulted in the apprehension of four cadres. The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)