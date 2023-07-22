Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women wing on Friday announced that the party will hold a protest against the Union Government for failing to stop harassment against women in Manipur.

According to an official statement, DMK Women's Wing Secretary and MP Kanimozhi will lead the protest which will be held in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on July 23.

"Big violence has erupted in BJP-ruled Manipur State which claimed several lives. The BJP Government has failed to stop the violence and a recent video which was shared on social media platforms showed two women being paraded naked and were allegedly raped. This is atrocious. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing foreign trips when this violence happened", the statement read.

It further said that in these circumstances DMK Women's Wing has decided to hold a protest in Chennai on July 23 which would be led by MP Kanimozhi.

Meanwhile, earlier today, all four accused, who were arrested on Thursday in connection with the viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday.

“All four accused remanded to 11-day police custody," Manipur Police said.

According to officials, all four accused were arrested on Thursday."Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now," Manipur Police said in a tweet on Thursday.

The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur.

After a video of the same went viral, the police swung into action and arrested 4 people, including the main accused.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, Police on Thursday night said that a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed men and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob comprising the majority community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke said he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society"."No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," PM Modi said.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

