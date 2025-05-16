Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 16 (ANI): Manipur's lake Loktak , recognised as the world's only floating lake, is quickly becoming a leading eco-tourism spot in India.

Located in the state's core, this Ramsar-designated area is renowned not just for its picturesque landscapes but also for its essential contribution to the welfare of local communities and biodiversity.

Famous for its distinctive floating phumdis, circular clumps of vegetation and soil the lake provides visitors with an exceptional experience. While boating on its serene waters, tourists can enjoy breathtaking views, refreshing air, and insights into the lively local culture.

"Those visiting from UP and Bihar should come; it's a beautiful and serene location," remarked Rahul Yadav, a traveller. Another guest, Jahangir, described it as "an excellent destination to relax with friends. There are motorboats, hills, and pristine waters a truly wonderful place."

In addition to attracting visitors, Lake Loktak is a crucial resource for the residents of Manipur. It aids in irrigation, hydropower generation, and fishing, playing an essential role in the daily livelihoods of nearby inhabitants.

"At least once a month, we receive income from tourists, which is distributed among society members," stated Ibosana, the President of the Lake Loktak Tourism Development Cooperative Society. "This income supports our families and our children's education."

Acknowledging the lake's ecological significance, the Manipur government is taking active steps to safeguard and rehabilitate it.

"As a Ramsar site, Loktak Lake requires considerable attention and protection," emphasised Dr T Brajakumar Singh, the Director of Environment & Climate Change.

"The government is making efforts to enhance the lake's ecosystem. If we concentrate on restoring it, tourism will undoubtedly thrive."

Today, lake Loktak epitomises Manipur's dedication to sustainable development, an area where nature, culture, and community converge to create a greener and more optimistic future. (ANI)

