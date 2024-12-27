New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are to be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Saturday afternoon.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on December 28, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral will full military honours," the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Also Read | Delhi, North India Weather Forecast: Wet New Year's Eve for Tourists in Hills; Rain, Winds Bring Chilly Effect to National Capital, Snowfall Likely in Shimla.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh's Funeral Details: Last Rites of Former Prime Minister To Be Conducted at 11:45 AM on December 28 at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium in Delhi, Says MHA.

He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognized worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Singh.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)