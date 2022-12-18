Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated the Ayushmann Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) services of AIIMS Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana and witnessed the practical demonstration of real-time video specialist consultation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ABDM is the initiative started by the Government to digitalise health records across the country and includes QR code-based patient registration, Health Management Information System (HMIS) software to manage data in any Hospital including many digital services like patient registration, patient Que management, Lab information system, Doctors desk, OP Billing etc.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches Eight National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1,800 Crore in Nashik.

Mandaviya said that "with the help of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, patients can access their medical records anywhere, anytime without losing them all over India. This would enhance accessibility to their health records on the palm of their hands."

The Union Health Minister delivered the Maharshi Charak shapath to the newly joined batch of MBBS students (2022-23) and congratulated the first-year students.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Use Indian Rupee Trade Settlement Mechanism: Reports.

He said that "AIIMS is a prestigious institute. Its reputation is such that, people think that if there is no treatment available at AIIMS, then there is no treatment available elsewhere in the whole country."

Speaking at the occasion, the Union Health minister called upon every medical student to inculcate the two important traits for success, commitment and dedication.

Mandaviya reiterated that health is never to be treated as a business, it is a service to humanity.

Recalling how India supplied critical medicines to the rest of the world at the pre-COVID prices without taking advantage of the crisis, he said that was in sync with the principle of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'.

He exhorted the teachers at AIIMS to ensure that the young doctors accord the highest priority to serving the poorest of the poor.

Union Health Minister also had lunch with students in the Institute's canteen and he interacted with the students on various issues.

Under Swacch Bharath Abhiyaan, an Herbal Plantation drive was taken up in the presence of the Health Minister, where 101 herbal plants were planted by the newly joined first-year MBBS students of AIIMS Bibinagar. The Minister was presented with a progress report of AIIMS Bibinagar by Executive Director Dr Bhatia later Mandaviya visited the project site of construction to review the work under progress.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Member of Parliament, Bhuvanagiri constituency, Executive Director Prof (Dr) Vikas Bhatia. Dean (Academics) Prof (Dr) Rahul Narang and Medical Superintendent, Prof (Dr) Neeraj Agarwal also participated in the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)