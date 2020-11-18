Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lalitpur and Jhansi are likely to receive rain and thundershowers in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 11:30 am) at isolated places over Lalitpur, Jhansi districts and adjoining areas," said the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

On Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius was reported at Churk, East Uttar Pradesh.

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light isolated to scattered rain/snow is very likely over the Western Himalayan region from November 18 to 20, the IMD said. (ANI)

