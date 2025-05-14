New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) There are a number of "pressing unanswered questions" on the developments since the Pahalgam terror attack, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Wednesday.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "conspicuously silent" about claims made by US President Donald Trump about mediating between India and Pakistan.

In an editorial published in the CPI(ML) Liberation's weekly magazine ML Update, the party general secretary said this operation has taught us once again that a country must not rush into war without exhausting diplomatic options.

"Three weeks since the Pahalgam terror attack, we are faced with a number of pressing unanswered questions," he said.

Bhattacharya said Modi has made two major speeches in these three weeks, the first can only be called "an election rally" in Bihar's Madhubani where he announced his government's resolve to pursue the perpetrators of terror to the end of the earth and the televised address to the nation post stoppage of military action.

"For all his rhetorical bravado, his silences continue to ring louder than his assertions," the CPI(ML) Liberation leader claimed.

He said according to the government's own proclamations, Operation Sindoor was meant to secure justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the government claims that justice has been served.

"But even as we are told that several terror camps in Pakistan have been destroyed and many 'dreaded terrorists' eliminated, we know nothing about the perpetrators of the Pahalgam carnage," he said.

"Modi has remained conspicuously silent about the claims made by Trump and senior US officials. His silence only lends credence to the American claims... Modi's silence about the growing signs and claims of American intervention does not inspire any confidence or clarity about the future of India's foreign policy when India continues to get increasingly isolated in the region even as India's dependence on the US-Israel axis grows by the day," he said.

Bhattacharya also reiterated the Opposition's demand for calling an urgent special session of Parliament.

"We need to acknowledge every life we have lost, of civilians or soldiers, in the Pahalgam terror attack and in the course of Operation Sindoor and Pakistani retaliation," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack early on May 7, following which military action was witnessed from both sides, before an agreement was reached between the two countries on May 10.

Trump asserted he mediated in the agreement, a claim dismissed by India.

