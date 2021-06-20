Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Many students, parents and teachers in Andhra Pradesh believe the state government's decision to implement English medium only in all degree colleges from the academic year 2021-22 should have been taken in a gradual manner.

English medium education is beneficial for employability, opines the state government.

Though people welcome the decision, many believe that such a change would have been brought gradually into the line and a sudden shift of medium of learning will trouble the students.

Pawan Kalyan, who completed second-year Intermediate and about to join graduation told ANI, "I have been studying in Telugu medium only. Now a change of medium will be a big problem. We wish the government to introduce English medium in a phase-wise manner. We cannot study properly if it is fully English medium. It will be difficult for us to even pass the exams. It is not the debate whether English medium is good or bad, but such a sudden change will be difficult for us to cope up."

Another student Sai Kiran who also about to join graduation said, "I have studied in English medium from the beginning, but changing Medium of instruction from Telugu to English is difficult, all students cannot take it up. It would be easy for those who study in English from the beginning but it will be troublesome for those who come from Telugu medium. All competitive exams will be in English, but all students cannot be like the same. Some may be slow learners, it will be difficult for them. If the change is made in a slow and gradual manner, then it will be good for all."

An MBA student Srinivas said, "Those who study Class 10th and Intermediate in Telugu medium, will suffer a lot due to change into English Medium. They cannot grasp the subjects with ease. In my opinion, if there are 10 Telugu medium colleges, keep two of them and change the remaining into English Medium. If all are changed, students will face problems. The idea is good, everyone needs English, need to pursue higher studies. But keeping one or two colleges in Telugu Medium is mandatory."

Not just students, parents also raised concerns about the move of the state government.

Sivaji, a parent said, "My daughter has completed second-year intermediate. Now she has to be admitted to graduation. Of course, the government has taken a decision, but it would be good if they implement it in a phase-wise manner. If they gradually introduce the English medium year by year from the school level, then students will not face much problem. I request the government to take a decision for a better future for children."

Dr PDM Raju, principal, Prabhas Degree college believes the students from the rural background will find it difficult to cope up with the change in medium.

"In today's situation, English medium is necessary. But the problem is that some students from rural areas cannot get accustomed to the change immediately. The gradual conversion would be the best option. But All of a sudden changing medium is a little bit confusing to the students. In our college, all courses are in English medium, so it will not be a problem. The problem arises only for students from rural areas. They may face the problem for 2 or 3 months. Students from Urban areas can easily accustom," Raju told ANI.

Dasari Praveen, Lecturer in English, Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada said English is a global language and the most important language for the sake of employability. He believes the English standards have fallen drastically over a period of 10 to 20 years.

"I do not know to what extent this decision is going to serve or to help the student community. When the shift is so sudden, first of all, the students will suffer, because instruction has been in Telugu all these years in many colleges. And all of a sudden if the subjects are taught in English, to what extent the students can follow, is a big question. Secondly, it is also going to be a problem for lecturers. Because all these years many lecturers have been teaching their subjects in Telugu medium. So this sudden shift may not work out well," emphasised Praveen.

He said to encourage the students to learn the English language, the state government could have thought of a few other things like starting separate schools, exclusively for the purpose of teaching and learning the language.

"From a career point of view, English is certainly advantageous. It is certainly something that students need to settle down well in their lives. English has many advantages like cross-cultural dialogue. There is an area called English Language Teaching or Education. The state government could have consulted these ELT experts, there are many in Andhra Pradesh. The government could have formed a committee with those experts. It happens in countries like China, Korea and in the Middle East where there are several methods or techniques used for teaching other languages," explained Praveen.

On June 16, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to make 'English medium' compulsory across all government, private aided and unaided degree colleges across state from the academic year 2021-22.

As per the state government's release, the Department of Higher Education of Andhra Pradesh "strongly feels" that the introduction of English medium education at the undergraduate (UG) level would enhance the career prospects of graduates. (ANI)

