Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Police has arrested a hardcore Maoist with a Rs 2 lakh reward on his arrest from Gadchiroli, officials said on Wednesday.

"A credible intelligence report was received on Wednesday morning that a hardcore Maoist, Mahendra Kishtayya Veladi, 32 years old, is roaming suspiciously along the Indravati River to provide information about the movement of the security forces," as per a press note.

In light of this information, an anti-Naxal operation was launched immediately and the Maoist was apprehended near the Indravati river bank, the note added.

Further, during interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was keeping watch on the security forces of both Damrancha and Mannerajaram Armed Outpost to provide information for targeting them during their routine operations to the Aheri Maoist units, the note stated.

He was arrested under sections 397, 332, 353, 341, 324, 323, 120(B), 427, 435, 143, 147, 148, 149, 506, 186 IPC r/w Sec 3/25 Arms Act, 135 Maharashtra Police Act and Sec 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, the note added.

"Due to the intensified operations conducted by the Gadchiroli Police, a total of 72 hardcore Maoists have been arrested since January 2022. This action was undertaken under the guidance of Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli; Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Ops.), Kumar Chintha, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin.), and M Ramesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Aheri," as per the press note.

Furthermore, Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli, has appealed to active Maoist cadres to renounce the path of violence and surrender in order to live their lives with dignity.

"Maoists observe the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week from December 2nd to 8th. During this period, Maoists undertook various activities against the government, such as destroying government property, arsoning developmental projects, laying ambush on security forces, etc," as per the press note. (ANI)

