Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said that mapping work is being done for all the land holdings in the state.

Through this initiative, registration of all farmers is being done on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' government portal.

After getting the complete records of these lands, it will be up to the convenience of the farmers, mandis, sales centres, etc. for other centres to be set up, Dalal said.

The Agriculture Minister was replying to a calling attention motion moved in the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday by opposition Congress MLAs.

Opposition legislators Varun Chaudhary and Amit Sihag said when the farmers register their land for agriculture produce, it is verified by the agriculture, revenue departments and satellite imagery is also taken and in case of any discrepancy, the burden of proof is on the farmer who is not enlightened about the same, until he reaches the grain market at the time of selling his produce.

They said there is no provision for the farmer to know the status of quantum of registration under the portal and pointed out that a majority of land in Haryana is held in “mushtarka” (held in common by shareholders).

So, it becomes a huge task for the peasants to get it registered on the portal when another shareholder has already got himself registered on it.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala also pointed out that the portal is “like the way three farm laws, which were brought without consulting farmers. In the same manner, without consulting farmers and traders, this portal was launched and now farmers are facing problems."

However, Minister Dalal said the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' is a flagship scheme of the state government in which farmers register themselves to sell their crops at the MSP rates and get other benefits of agriculture and other allied departments.

He said it is not correct to say that there is no provision for the farmer to know the status of the quantity of registration under the portal.

The farmer can view the details filled by him during the registration of the crop and he can get the printout.

The Agriculture Minister informed that where the land holding exists in the form of “mushtarka”, there is a provision in the portal for the shareholders to register themselves by mentioning the same.

Shareholders can decide among themselves on who is going to register how many shares, he said.

Now, this portal has become an umbrella platform for almost all the benefits including MPM (Mera Pani Meri Virasat), Direct Seed Rice, Bajra Replacement and Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, Uttam Beej (Seed Development), etc, he said.

The main objective of launching the portal was to bring people on an online platform where farmers and government can come together and peasants can get timely subsidy/financial assistance or other benefits for growing their crops, Dalal said.

The subsidy/financial assistance is directly deposited in the bank account of the farmers via this portal through direct bank, treasury or e-procurement, Minister said.

He informed that the portal has been developed in such a way that it has taken care of all the existing problems of the farmers especially in the area of procurement.

Farmers can now select the nearest mandis through this portal at the time of procurement at MSP and schedule their arrival. MSP is paid for the sale of their produce.

