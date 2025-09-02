Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Amid ongoing protests and Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike at Azad Maidan, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter till Wednesday, stating that it expects some development by then.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Jarange Patil, has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: DRI Slaps INR 102 Crore Penalty on Kannada Actress for Smuggling 127.3 kg of Gold.

Maneshinde said, "Manoj Jarange has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000".

Attorney General Birender Saraf told the court that all procedures were followed through police channels, and a list of violations by protesters had been submitted.

Also Read | 'I Can Send Him to Jail If He Acts Too Smart': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani.

Saraf further added, "We have followed all the procedures through the police, and we have provided a list of the violations committed by them. So I request that my learned friend (Maneshinde) give an undertaking that they will leave Mumbai completely and go out. It will have an impact only if his clients and their supporters leave Mumbai and go out. Ganeshotsav is going on and thousands of people pin roads, and we have to maintain law and order also with police personnel".

The High Court admonished the Attorney General, stating, "You should have come to us on the very first day and stated that the number of people exceeded 5,000. You allowed this situation to reach this point. We will also pass an order against you, as you are in breach of our orders".

Earlier today, Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Azad Maidan to vacate the area following the Bombay High Court (HC) directives to stop the Maratha agitation.

DCP Zone 1, Pravin Munde and other police officials arrive at Azad Maidan to vacate the area.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike in the presence of his supporters.

Mumbai Police issued a notice and denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate the Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.

After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fifth day. A large number of his followers were present at the protest site. Authorities have asked Patil's core committee to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday issued directives asking protesters to vacate all streets in Mumbai by Tuesday noon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)