Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Dhaulana area of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, officials said. Firefighting operations are currently underway.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Hapur Ajay Sharma said that the fire department received information about the blaze at around 7:20 pm.

"At about 7.20 pm, Fire Station MG Road received information about a fire at RRK Polymers Factory. Fire vehicles reached the spot. The fire was massive. Plastic sacks are manufactured here and the fire had spread to their second unit too. Three fire vehicles from Ghaziabad and Hapur, and three from Ghaziabad were asked for here. Fire has been brought under control to some extent. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Fire will be extinguished soon", he said.

He added that additional fire tenders were requisitioned from nearby districts to control the blaze.

The fire has been brought under control to some extent. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

