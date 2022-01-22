Howrah (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday afternoon.

As per information, three fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. "We were working inside the factory when the fire broke out at 12.30 pm. Initially, we tried to control the fire but couldn't", said Panchan Mallick, a worker in the factory. He further informed that 200-250 people were working inside the factory.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance for Bank Employees: Govt Should Treat Bankers As 'Dear' As LIC Staff.

Sunetra Chattopadhyay, the company supervisor said that all the workers who were stuck in the fire have been rescued. "A fire extinguishing system was there inside the factory. However, it couldn't be used to save one part of the factory from burning completely. We have incurred a loss of about Rs 1 lakh", the supervisor added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)