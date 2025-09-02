Two men try to pull out the scooter after it gets stuck on a waterlogged road amid rain, in Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Delhi has triggered significant traffic congestion, particularly at the Delhi-Gurugram border, and raised concerns about potential flooding along the Yamuna River.

The city is also facing disruptions in flight operations due to waterlogging and low visibility, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Successful Visit to China Testimony to His Diplomatic Skills: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Authorities are on high alert, implementing measures to manage the flood risk and ensure public safety.

In view of the flood situation, the authorities have directed the closure of traffic and public movement on the bridge over the Yamuna River, effective from 5:00 PM on September 2, 2025, in response to a flood advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 52-Year-Old Jilted Lover Kills Woman by Setting Her on Fire, Arrested.

According to official data issued by disaster authorities, as of 5 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stands at 204.94 meters. The Hathni Kund Barrage recorded a discharge of 292,365 cusecs, while the Wazirabad Barrage reported a discharge of 41,830 cusecs. Further downstream, the Okhla Barrage recorded a discharge of 56,455 cubic feet per second (cfs). At 9 AM today, 3,29,313 cusecs of water were released from Hathnikund Barrage.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi has led to potential disruptions in flight operations, with airlines issuing travel advisories to passengers. Waterlogging and low visibility on several routes to the airport have prompted carriers to urge travellers to check flight statuses and allow extra time for their journeys.

Air India has alerted passengers that rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. The airline advised travellers to check their flight status on the official website.

In a late-night update on Monday, IndiGo issued a travel advisory urging passengers to check their flight status.

"Heavy rainfall continues across Delhi, and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Waterlogging and low visibility are being reported on some routes to the airport. If you are travelling today, please allow for extra time and check your flight status on our app or website before you leave for the airport. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and are available to assist you at all times. We appreciate your patience and are here to help throughout your journey," IndiGo posted on X.

The IMD forecasts cloudy skies in Delhi from September 2-4, 2025, with light rain/thundershowers expected daily.

On September 2, moderate rain is possible at isolated places, with maximum temperatures of 30-32°C and minimums of 21-23°C (3-5°C below normal), accompanied by southeast winds at 15-20 kmph in the morning, under 22 kmph in the afternoon, and below 16 kmph by evening.

On September 3, light rain is likely, with maximum temperatures of 32-34°C and minimum of 22-24°C. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)