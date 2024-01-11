Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday refused to comment on the Sandeshkhali incident and the subsequent escape of party leader Shahjahan Sheikh saying the matter is under investigation.

"The matter is under investigation, I do not have any comments (on it)," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee on ‘One Nation, One Election’: West Bengal CM Says She Cannot Agree With Concept as Its ‘Not Mentioned in Constitution’.

Last Friday, three Enforcement Department (ED) officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh when they tried to raid his residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

Shahjahan, considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam, has been missing since then.

Also Read | Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: Allahabad High Court Hears Submissions of Both Parties, To Pronounce Order on Modalities of Survey of Mosque Complex Later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)