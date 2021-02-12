New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, authorities said.

On February 9, no fatality was registered in the national capital.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on February 5 and 7, the fatality counts were two on both the days, same as on February 2.

These new 141 cases came out of the 63,022 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,670 and the death toll mounted to 10,889 with three new fatalities, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Friday rose to 1053 from 1051 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 41,077 RT-PCR tests and 21,945 rapid antigen tests, it said.

