New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a clear sky on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office forecasted a mainly clear sky for the day and the maximum temperature likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 52 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8.05 am stood at 135.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 39.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum 22.6 degrees Celsius.

