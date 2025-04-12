Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday questioned the silence of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the Parliamentary discussions to clear the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is now an Act.

She said that Gandhi remained silent despite the opposition labelling the amendments to the Waqf Act as "unconstitutional," just like they opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Thus, she added, the anger among the Muslim community and the uneasiness in the INDIA bloc were "natural."

"Is it right for the Leader of Opposition to not say anything during the long discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, i.e. to remain silent despite the opposition's allegation that it is a case of violation of the Constitution like the CAA? It is natural that there is anger in the Muslim community and uneasiness in their India Alliance regarding this." Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, posed on X.

She further criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, accusing them of being "equally guilty" in keeping the Bahujans deprived. She said that religious minorities need to avoid their "deception".

"Anyway, the parties like Congress, BJP, etc., are equally guilty in the matter of keeping the Bahujans deprived by making their right to reservation ineffective and inactive in government jobs and education. Religious minorities also need to avoid their deception," Mayawati added.

Intensifying her attack against the BJP, Mayawati pointed out that Bahujans in Uttar Pradesh were "distressed" while the BJP was free to take the law into its hands. She also highlighted the increasing privatisation of government departments, suggesting that the government focus on public welfare.

"Due to such attitude of theirs, the condition of Bahujans in Uttar Pradesh is very bad and distressed in every matter while the BJP people are free to take the law into their hands. Also, the situation is worrying due to the increasing privatisation in electricity and other government departments. The government should fulfil its constitutional responsibility of public welfare properly," she added. (ANI)

