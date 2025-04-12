The Shillong Teer Result for April 12, 2025, will be declared in two rounds by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The outcomes will be published on the official Shillong Teer Result Chart, available on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Round 1 results will be announced at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. For your convenience, the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart for April 12 is also provided below. . Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?
Shillong Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Shillong Morning Teer Result
First Round - 71
Second Round -
Shillong Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Khanapara Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Morning Teer Result
First Round - 23
Second Round -
Juwai Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Jowai Ladrymbai Result
First Round -
Second Round -
What Is Shillong Teer?
Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game legally conducted under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Held from Monday to Saturday, the game is primarily played at Shillong’s Polo Ground and managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The format involves 50 skilled archers who shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second at a specific target. Players place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, with the winning number based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. As a fully legal and state-regulated activity, Shillong Teer enjoys significant popularity among locals.
