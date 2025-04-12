Kolkata, April 12: The Kolkata Fatafat Result for April 12, 2025, is being released across several rounds throughout the day, attracting thousands of hopeful participants. Commonly referred to as Kolkata FF, this rapid-fire lottery game continues to enjoy immense popularity in the city. Kolkata FF Results begin rolling out at 10 AM, with fresh outcomes announced approximately every 90 minutes. Eager players track the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart to stay updated with the latest winning numbers. Keep scrolling down for the full Kolkata FF Result Chart of April 10.

The game structure is similar to Satta Matka, where players wager on chosen numbers across eight rounds, known locally as “bazis”. Each round provides a fresh opportunity to win. The Kolkata FF Result Chart is frequently updated on sites like kolkataff.in and Kolkataff.com, making it convenient for players to check their outcomes online. For quick access, you can scroll down to view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of April 12 right here. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 12, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 179 - - - 7 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery continues to attract gaming enthusiasts across the city with its multiple daily rounds. Though it promises thrills and winnings, participants are encouraged to play responsibly and understand the rules before placing bets. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. As with all forms of gambling, financial risk is involved. Always play responsibly and be aware of your local laws regarding betting to avoid any complications.

