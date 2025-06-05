Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that EVMs are being manipulated to prevent BSP candidates from winning elections and reiterated her demand for a return to ballot paper-based voting.

Speaking in Lucknow, the former UP Chief Minister and BSP Supremo Mayawati said, "EVMs are not trustworthy. If elections are conducted through ballot papers, the BSP will win. The current government will not allow this change because they benefit from this system."

She further claimed that several political parties--both ruling and opposition--are working systematically to weaken the BSP, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where the party holds a strong support base among Dalits and marginalised sections.

"BSP is the only party truly carrying forward the movement initiated by Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Other parties just take the name of Scheduled Castes and backwards classes to seek votes, but once in power, they do nothing for them. Their only aim is to divide and mislead our people to weaken the BSP," she said.

Mayawati also alleged that these parties are exploiting Dalit sentiments for political gains and warned the community to remain vigilant. "They are trying to confuse and mislead Dalits in the name of Ambedkar, while working against his ideals behind the scenes," she said.

The BSP chief also reacted to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, stating that poor border security has been a persistent issue.

"Our borders are not secure, and that's why such terror attacks keep happening. Instead of addressing the root cause, political parties are now politicising the Pahalgam incident for their benefit," she said.

The BSP Chief alleged that the ruling and opposition parties are conspiring against her party by forming other parties and influencing opportunistic individuals from among the Dalits and other neglected classes

"The casteist parties in power and the opposition have formed other parties behind the scenes by influencing some opportunistic and selfish people from among the Dalits and other neglected classes," she said.

Mayawati claimed that these parties use various tactics to mislead the Dalits and other neglected classes, to divide their votes

Mayawati emphasised that her party remains committed to Ambedkar's vision and will continue to work for the upliftment of Dalits, backwards classes, and other marginalised communities. (ANI)

