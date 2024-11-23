Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has attributed his dismal performance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections to alleged tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Contesting from Versova on an Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ticket, Ajaz managed to secure just 155 votes, fewer than the None of the Above (NOTA) option. Reacting to the results on X (formerly Twitter), Ajaz blamed EVMs for his defeat, asserting that even seasoned politicians and prominent party candidates had underperformed. “It’s all a game of EVMs,” he wrote. “Candidates with years of political experience, big party backing, and huge campaigns are either losing or receiving shockingly low votes. I’m a social worker trying to be the voice of the people and will continue to do so.” Ajaz also expressed sympathy for candidates who spent crores on their campaigns but faced humiliating losses. The Aazad Samaj Party, led by MP Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan,’ has a limited presence in Maharashtra, and Ajaz’s results reflect the party’s struggle to gain traction. Known more for controversies and social media activity than politics, Ajaz’s foray into elections has highlighted his limited appeal, with his political future appearing uncertain. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Ajaz Khan Trolled For Getting Less Votes Than NOTA in Versova Assembly Polls.

Ajaz Khan on Losing From Versova Seat

EVM ka khel hai sab.. Jo saalo se Contest karrahe hai aur Politics mei hai, badi party , bada naam wo candidates haar rahe hain, ya Phir Bahut kam Votes laaye hain. Mai toh Social worker hu jo logo ki awaaz banne koshish karta hu. Aur koshish karta rahunga . Par Mujhe afsos… — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) November 23, 2024

