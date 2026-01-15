Mumbai, January 15: In a move to balance voter convenience with electoral integrity, the State Election Commission has clarified that mobile phones will be permitted inside polling stations for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections today, January 15. However, authorities have issued a strict "switch-off" mandate, requiring all electronic devices to remain powered down while inside the booth. The decision comes as over 1.03 crore Mumbaikars head to the polls to elect 227 corporators after a four-year hiatus.

'Switch-Off' Policy for Electronic Devices During BMC Elections 2026

Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that while carrying a phone is not a violation of the rules, using one within the polling perimeter is strictly prohibited. The guidelines apply to all 227 wards across Greater Mumbai. Mumbai Public Holiday on January 15 for BMC Elections 2026: Are Schools and Colleges Open or Closed?

Power Down: Devices must be completely switched off before entering the voting enclosure.

Photography Ban: Taking photos or selfies inside the booth - particularly of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) - remains a punishable offence under the Model Code of Conduct.

No Storage Facilities: Polling officials have advised voters that most centres do not have dedicated counters to deposit phones. Carrying a device remains a personal responsibility, and voters are encouraged to leave them at home if they wish to avoid delays.

Prohibited Digital Gear for BMC Polls

While mobile phones are permitted under the "off" condition, the Election Commission has extended its scrutiny to other smart devices. Poll officials in Mumbai and neighbouring Pune have instructed that:

Smartwatches: Devices with cellular or recording capabilities are discouraged and may be restricted by individual presiding officers.

Tablets and Cameras: These items are strictly banned from entering the voting compartment to ensure the secrecy of the ballot.

Identity Verification Alternatives for Mumbai Civic Body Polls

In a separate advisory, the BMC noted that while many citizens use digital lockers (like DigiLocker) to store identity documents, voters must still present a physical photo ID at the entrance. If a voter ID (EPIC) is unavailable, 12 alternative documents are accepted:

Aadhaar Card

MNREGA Job Card

Passbooks with photographs (Bank/Post Office)

Health Insurance Smart Card (Ministry of Labour)

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with a photograph

Service ID Cards (Central/State/PSUs)

Official ID cards for MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card Know Date, Time and Step-by-Step Guide To Vote As Mumbai Gears for BMC Elections 2026.

The High-Stakes BMC Elections 2026

The 2026 BMC elections are the first since the major political splits in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). With India's richest civic body at stake - controlling a budget larger than several small states - security is at an all-time high. More than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to ensure a peaceful voting process, which concludes at 5:30 PM today.

