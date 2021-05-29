Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) A third-year mechanical engineering studentof SRM University-AP here has secured a copyright from the Indian Patents Office for his Facial Shield 2.0 that he manufactured using biodegradable material.

A university release here on Saturday said the facial shield 2.0 serves as the outer defence to the mucous membranes (nose, eyes, and mouth), comes with a transparent visor made of the thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from three-ply corrugated cardboard, costing only Rs 15 a piece.

"These innovative features helped the student P Mohan Aditya earn the copyright for his facial shield design," the release said.

Aditya also came out with another innovative design 'building block for beds' using reusable materials for COVID-19 patients.

He has applied for a copyright for this as well, the university said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)