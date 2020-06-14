India News | 'Meeting with Centre Very Productive, Key Decisions on Fighting COVID-19 Taken Jointly': Delhi Govt

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi government on Sunday said that the meeting held with the central government in connection with the COVID-19 situation in the national capital on Sunday was "very productive" and decisions were taken jointly after detailed discussions on key topics.

Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired two meetings along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

Later, Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi government said COVID-19 crisis is the "worst to have happened in the history of mankind and it is imperative for all of us to come together to fight this pandemic."

"The meeting between Central government and Delhi government today was very productive. All issues related to Delhi's fight against Covid-19 were discussed in detail and key decisions were jointly taken. Central govt and Delhi govt agreed on an immediate action plan to increase the capacity of beds, increase testing and other important initiatives," the statement read.

Meanwhile, after having two rounds of meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be attended by representatives of BJP, AAP, Congress apart from officials of Delhi government and Centre.

Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

