'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim

Bhopal, June 14: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Madhya Pradesh, Karan Singh Verma, stoked a row with an outlandish claim on number of coronavirus cases. While addressing a gathering in Sehore district, the MLA said the situation is critical as around 85-90 crore people have been infected with COVID-19. COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study.

The numbers claimed by Verma are factually incorrect. While the BJP MLA did not clarify whether he was referring to the statistics in India or abroad, but the numbers are factually inconceivable in both the cases. While the nationwide tally of coronavirus infections has reached 3.2 lakh, the pandemic has infected less than 80 lakh individuals across the globe.

"Everybody is watching how we are fighting against Corona. Pleading to keep five feet distance. This is a pandemic which came from China and it has spread across the country. There are nearly 85-to 90 crore people suffering from corona," said Verma, the MLA from Ichhawar constituency.

MP: In a bizarre statement, former minister and #BJP MLA from Ichchawar assembly constituency in Sehore district, Karan Singh Verma said that more than 85 crore to 90 crore people are suffering from #coronavirus infection. pic.twitter.com/PfKMTbZNwf — TOI Bhopal (@TOIBhopalNews) June 14, 2020

Verma made the remarks while addressing a gathering of villagers in Sehore district, who had arrived to witness the inauguration of a boundary wall. Reports claimed that social distancing norms were violated by the gathering.

The Opposition Congress targeted the ruling BJP over the remarks of Verma and the alleged violation of social media norms at the inauguration event. The party has sought a reply from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, whose home district is also Sehore. "The government should clarify whether it is hiding the actual COVID-19 numbers," party leader JP Dhanopia asked.

