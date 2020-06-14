Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:53 PM IST
Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot
Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, June 14: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Gujarat on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the quake jolted regions in 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot. The strong quake occurred at 8:13 pm on Sunday, June 14, the  National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. No casualties or damage to properties were reported so far. Strong tremors were felt by people around Rajkot, as it was the epicentre of the quake. Meanwhile, surrounding  regions including Kutch, Saurashtra, and Ahmedabad too felt the jolts of the strong quake. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: 11 Quakes Have Been Reported in The Region In 2 Months.

On June 8, an earthquake of low-intensity hit parts of Delhi, Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 2.1 on the Richter scale. Mild tremors were felt in Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of the NCR. The epicentre of the quake was close to the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Here's the tweet:

Earlier this week, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on Richter Scale hit Hampi region in Karnataka. The quake was confirmed by National Center for Seismology. Another quake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale hits Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

