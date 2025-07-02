New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Delhi government will organise a mega job fair, build a modern cow shelter, and provide additional financial assistance to farmers as under various welfare schemes announced in the 2025-26 budget.

The Employment Department shared its proposal to organise the job fair, which aims to provide large-scale employment opportunities to the city's youth. The Labour Department also discussed its plan to set up a welfare board for workers in the unorganised sector, said a statement.

Among other major announcements, the government proposed an additional assistance of Rs 3,000 to farmers under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi State Top-Up Scheme'. The move is intended to strengthen farmer support systems and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Delhi, it stated.

The plan was discussed during a review meeting chaired by Delhi Minister for Labour and Employment Kapil Mishra with senior officials from all concerned departments.

The Development Department presented its plan to establish a model gaushala (cow shelter) in Ghummanhera village. The facility will incorporate modern infrastructure for better animal care and management, the statement said.

In the tourism sector, the government reviewed several proposals intended to promote Delhi as a global destination.

These include a boat tour from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur Shani Mandir, the branding of tourist locations, a new tourism circuit linking the War Memorial, Kartavya Path and Prime Ministers' Museum, and an International Film Festival.

Plans were also discussed to start a fellowship programme for youth in the tourism sector, develop a new guest house, and host an annual Winter Festival, it stated.

The Law and Justice Department briefed the minister on infrastructure plans such as the construction of a residential complex for judicial officers in Dwarka Sector 19 and the redevelopment of unused court land in the area.

Mishra instructed officials to complete the projects within the stipulated timeline while ensuring transparency and public benefit.

"We are ready to hold frequent meetings if needed, but the work must not stop," he added.

