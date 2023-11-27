Shillong, Nov 27 (PTI) The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has directed chief secretary DP Wahlang to submit a report within 15 days on the death of one of the contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills district, officials said on Monday.

The employee, who allegedly did not receive his salaries for over 20 months, passed away last week.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Wife Suffers Burns as Husband Throws Hot Sambar Amid Argument in Bengaluru, Probe On.

At least six such employees were promised a fixed remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month, officials said, adding that they had joined the department in 2018, 2019 and in 2022.

"We have issued a notice to the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days," the commission said in a statement here.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 40 Victims File Complaints as Unidentified Thieves Swipe Rs 25-30 Lakh Worth of Gold Jewellery at Religious Event in Nashik.

The employees, who joined as helpers and cleaners, claimed that their dues ranged between Rs 99,000 and Rs 3.42 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)