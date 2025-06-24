Shillong [Meghalya] [India], June 24 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a disturbing media report from Meghalaya, which details the alleged murder of a woman in Shillong by her husband, who reportedly used a stone to kill her and later wrapped her body in a blanket.

In a post on X, the NCW confirmed its intervention, stating, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report titled 'Shillong Woman Killed by Husband With Stone, Body Found Wrapped in Blanket.'"

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP, Meghalaya, directing immediate arrest of the accused and a fair, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR and a detailed Action Taken Report within 3 days.

On June 17, The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the horrific gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, directing the immediate arrest of all remaining accused, a swift and time-bound investigation, and the provision of free medical and psychological support for the survivor, the body said in a statement.

The NCW sought an action-taken report from the Odisha government within three days and demanded compensation for the victim under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep condemnation of the heinous gang rape incident in Gopalpur, stating that strict and exemplary action will be taken against the perpetrators.

The Chief Minister condemned the incident as "highly deplorable and a crime against humanity.

"He emphasised that no perpetrator involved in this act will be spared, and the strictest punishment under the law will be ensured, the CM's Office said in a statement. (ANI)

