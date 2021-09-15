Shillong, Sep 15 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Meghalaya staged a walkout during the assembly session here on Wednesday, after the Speaker disallowed a discussion over the recent killing of a former militant leader.

The party demanded that senior IPS officers involved in the August 13 operation should be held accountable for failing to arrest Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, and instead, gunning him down at his residence here.

The House witnessed heated arguments before the opposition members walked out, as the discussion sought by local MLA P T Sawkmie was not allowed by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh, who had earlier scheduled it for Wednesday, changed his decision since the “matter was sub judice” and pending investigation.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said a discussion over the issue would have provided the state government “an opportunity to review its stand and take a conscious decision”.

“The intent of the government is very clear, it will not engage in discussion and debate… therefore, we walked out of the assembly to express our disapproval and complete lack of confidence in the current dispensation,” Sangma said.

Thangkhiew was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during a raid at his house in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state. Arson and vandalism were reported from Jaiaw and Mawalai areas of Shillong on August 15 when the former militant leader's funeral took place.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had ordered a judicial investigation into the death of 54-year-old Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

