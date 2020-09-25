Shillong, Sept 25 (PTI) Meghalaya on Friday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 285 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 3,343, a senior health department official said. Meanwhile, 80 new cases pushed the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,158, Health Services director Aman War said.

Of the 80 fresh cases, 45 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 2 each from Ri-Bhoi and South West Garo Hills, 20 in West Garo Hills, 9 in North Garo Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, he said. There are 1,772 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, he said. The death toll remained 43 with no fresh fatality.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, reported the maximum number of active cases at 1,198, including 120 security personnel, followed by East Jaintia Hills Hills at 274 and Ri-Bhoi at 139. Altogether 1.41 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, War said.

