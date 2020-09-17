Shillong, Sep 17 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,357 on Thursday as 161 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 32, a senior Health department official said.

Health Services, Director, Aman War said three persons have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the death toll to 32.

"Two persons died due to COVID-19 last night. Another person died today morning at NEIGRIHMS here," he said,

The Health Services director said of the 161 new cases, East Khasi Hills district reported 105 cases, East Jaintia Hills (28), West Garo Hills (12), Ri-Bhoi (9), South West Garo Hills (3), East Garo Hills (2) and 1 case each in South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills district.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 1,983, of which 1319 cases are concentrated in the state capital here, he said.

At least 78 people recovered from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,342.

A total of 1.27 lakh samples have been collected and sent for COVID-19 testing till date, War said.

