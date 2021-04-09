Shillong, Apr 9 (PTI) At least 42 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 14,207, a senior health department official said on Friday.

The state currently has 167 active COVID-19 cases, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

He said six persons were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,889.

War said the COVID-19 death toll in the state is 151.

The Health services director said 4.17 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

He said a total of 1.48 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which 39,418 have received the second dose of the vaccine.

