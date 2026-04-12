New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has clarified that no form of irregularity, negligence, or malpractice regarding the financial affairs of government undertakings involved in the retail sale of liquor in the capital will be tolerated.

She stated that it has recently come to light that, for an extended period, proper reconciliation of accounts was not conducted within certain government undertakings involved in liquor sales, leading to a situation involving financial irregularities and potential losses to the public exchequer, according to a release.

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The Chief Minister noted that the retail sale of liquor in Delhi has been entrusted to government entities such as the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), all of which have established retail outlets across various parts of the city.

She added that the government's objective extends beyond merely ensuring the accuracy of financial records; to this end, a comprehensive process involving strict monitoring, reconciliation, and the verification and validation of accounts and records is being implemented.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued directives requiring all concerned entities to undertake a comprehensive reconciliation of their financial and operational records spanning the last five years. This exercise will entail a thorough scrutiny of all entries related to sales, purchases, stock, and cash accounts. Furthermore, these entities are required to ensure the verification and validation of all records in close coordination with the Excise Department of the Delhi Government.

She stated that, to ensure transparency and accountability, the Excise Commissioner will conduct an independent cross-verification of the sales, stock, and revenue-related data of these entities, thereby enabling the complete identification of any financial mismanagement or irregularities.

The Chief Minister asserted that if the investigation reveals any irregularities, financial mismanagement, or instances of loss to public revenue at any stage, strict action will be initiated against the responsible officials and individuals involved. She further declared that the safeguarding of public funds remains the government's paramount priority, and no laxity whatsoever in this regard will be accepted.

She also directed that all concerned entities and the Excise Department prepare a detailed report on this entire process and mandatorily submit it to the Finance Department within two months from the date of issuance of the order. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that these stringent measures would not only strengthen financial transparency but also render the revenue collection process more effective and accountable. (ANI)

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