Shillong, May 18 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 906 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 24,872, a senior health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 355 as 19 more people succumbed to the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the 335 COVID-19 deaths, 301 reported from East Khasi Hills district of which state capital Shillong is a part.

Meghalaya now has 5,332 active COVID-19 cases, while 19,185 people have recovered from the disease, including 470 on Tuesday, he said.

East Khasi Hills district now has 3,076 active COVID- 19.

The state has so far tested 5.98 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 4.03 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with over 78,000 people receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, War said.

