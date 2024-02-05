Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Army on Monday distributed nearly two dozen artificial limbs to the victims who lost their limbs due to Pakistani shelling or mine blasts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The first of its kind initiative for the people residing ahead of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in the Bhimber Gali area of Mendhar sector was organised in collaboration with Kiwanis Artificial Limb Rehabilitation and Research Centre by Kiwanis Club, New Delhi, the officials said.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Threatens Hunger Strike on February 10, Seeks Clarity on Draft Notification.

They said the campaign to provide artificial limbs to the blast victims was started in November last year, wherein 22 physically handicapped individuals from the forward villages were identified by the Army and invited to attend the camp for measurement of prosthetic limbs by the experts from Kiwanis Artificial Limb Rehabilitation and Research Centre.

In the last two months state-of-the-art prosthetic limbs have been manufactured to suit the unique requirement of each individual, the officials said, adding these prosthetic limbs are made from high density polyethylene and are tailor made to meet the requirement of each individual.

Also Read | India-Maldives Row: Mohamed Muizzu Says All Indian Military Personnel in Island Nation To Be Sent Back Before May 10.

The officials said the army-led initiative would not only give a new lease of life to the physically handicapped persons but it will give them and their families confidence and empower them to achieve their dreams.

On February 3, Army's ‘Ace of Spades division' in collaboration with the White Knight Corps organised a multi-specialty medical and artificial limb camp at Naushera sector of Rajouri district, which witnessed distribution of 54 prosthetic limbs, 47 crutches, and wheelchairs to those in need.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)